Victoria locks hot-spots in Melbourne

Victorian lock-down

A healthcare worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a Coronavirus pop-up testing facility in Broadmeadows, Melbourne where cases have spiked. Source: AAP

Published 1 July 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Coronavirus hot-spots in Melbourne's inner north and west will be locked down in an effort to contain the state's new COVID-19 outbreaks.

