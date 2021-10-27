SBS Polish

Virtual exhibition - "Lem's Bestiary according to Mróz"

Westawa Stanislawa Lema

Source: Consulate RP in Sydney

Published 27 October 2021 at 4:41pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

In connection with the 100th anniversary of Stanisław Lem's birth, the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Sydney, Dr. Monika Kończyk invites you to a virtual, interactive walk through the exhibition "Lem's Bestiary according to Mróz". Damian Reluga, who prepared this virtual event talks about the exhibition. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TUTN2w1B9xG

