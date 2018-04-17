Virulent 'Brisbane' flu strain prompts calls to vaccinate now

Source: AAP
Published 17 April 2018 at 3:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Abbie O'Brien, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Australians are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of the flu season, with a particularly hostile strain expected this year. The World Health Organization says the Brisbane strain, named after the city where it originated, is among the most deadly forms of the virus in the world.
