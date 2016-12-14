SBS Polish

Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Autism

Published 14 December 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Dorota Banasiak, Ewa Figiel
Autism linked to lack of vitamin D during pregnancy, study led by researchers at the Queensland Brain Institute finds. Dr Anna Kućmińska explains its importance for human health.

