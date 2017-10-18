VIVA Feature - How to talk about depression

Rear View Of Man Sitting On Rock Against Mountains At Death Valley National Park Source: Getty Images
Published 18 October 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As we get older, for some, loneliness looms and a sense of purpose can go missing. It’s estimated that between 10 to 15 per cent of older people go through depression. In the ninth VIVA episode we talk about the signs of depression and how can you best start a conversation with the person you're worried about?
Published 18 October 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share