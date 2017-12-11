VIVA- Going Vegetarian

SBS Polish

Published 11 December 2017 at 3:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
More Australians are opting to go meat-free to improve their health or lose weight. In fact, over ten per cent of our population are now vegetarian. In the 14th VIVA episode we talk to some long-term vegetarian and experts who believe going vegetarian is actually good for your well- being as long as you know what to eat.

