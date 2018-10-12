VIVA Jobless at 55

SBS Polish

Middle Aged Male Homeowner Struggles With Paying Bills Debt Unemployment

This middle age male sits at the kitchen table frustrated with stack of bills to pay and mounting debt. Source: Getty Images

Published 12 October 2018 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:11pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages

A recent study found that nearly one-third of mature-aged job seekers experience ageism in their attempts to find work. Viva looks at how can you stay positive whilst transitioning your way into a new career?

