VIVA: Marathon

City2Surf

City2Surf - Sydney Source: City2Surf

Published 14 September 2018 at 4:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:23pm
By Anna Sadurska, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages

Sydney Marathon is on Sunday 16 September. Going the 42-kilometre distance requires more than physical strength – you need discipline and focus. VIVA looks at what it’s like to prepare for a marathon past the age of fifty.

