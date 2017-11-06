Viva: Part-time work and your pension

Beer makers in brewery next to stainless steel tanks Source: Getty Images
Published 6 November 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More and more of us are working past retirement age. In the 12th episode of VIVA we explore how you can choose and structure your part-time work while still enjoying your age pension entitlements.
Published 6 November 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share