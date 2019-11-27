Viva: Starting your own business at 60

Business people having meeting in cafe Source: Digital Vision
Published 27 November 2019 at 4:49pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There’s a common perception that we are less likely to take risks as we get older. Yet, research found that baby-boomers are the fastest growing entrepreneurship cohort anywhere in the world with the trend likely to increase as the population ages.
