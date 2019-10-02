SBS Polish

Viva - Sustainable Shopping - Isn’t Just Good for the Environment

Published 2 October 2019 at 5:20pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Around hundred billion new garments are being made each year to meet the demands of global consumers. And hardly worn clothes are piling up in the landfill. However, some are being donated to charitable second-hand shops to supply essential services for the most disadvantaged in the society.

