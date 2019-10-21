SBS Polish

Viva - What Are the Warning Signs of a Heart Attack?

SBS Polish

Doctor checkup - Getty

Doctor checkup - Getty Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2019 at 3:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:59pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you know how healthy is your heart? It’s worth knowing the answer since coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia. A 2017 survey conducted by Heart Foundation found that one in three Australians are not aware of the typical signs of a heart attack.

Published 21 October 2019 at 3:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:59pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...