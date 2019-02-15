SBS Polish

VIVA: What questions do you have about writing a will?

Published 15 February 2019 at 3:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:16pm
By Anna Sadurska, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
What is to happen to your assets after you die? Nearly half of Australian adults don’t have a will. This means that the jurisdiction of your state or territory may have the ultimate say on who is to receive your assets.

