SBS Polish

Warsaw - the city that stops at „W” hour - 78 anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising

SBS Polish

Warsaw w hour

Upamiętnienie godziny „W” na rondzie Romana Dmowskiego (2016) Source: https://pl.wikipedia.org/

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2022 at 10:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

August 1, 2022 marks the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. On that day, at 5 p.m., sirens sound all over Poland. Not only in Warsaw, but all over Poland pedestrians and drivers stop on the streets to celebrate the heroic fights of the Warsaw Uprising insurgents.

Published 1 August 2022 at 10:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022