Warsaw - the city that stops at „W” hour - 78 anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising

Upamiętnienie godziny „W” na rondzie Romana Dmowskiego (2016) Source: https://pl.wikipedia.org/
Published 1 August 2022 at 10:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
August 1, 2022 marks the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. On that day, at 5 p.m., sirens sound all over Poland. Not only in Warsaw, but all over Poland pedestrians and drivers stop on the streets to celebrate the heroic fights of the Warsaw Uprising insurgents.
