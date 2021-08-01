SBS Polish

Warsaw Uprising poems by Zbigniew Jasiński ...

SBS Polish

Powstanie Warszawskie

Source: Muzeum Powstania Warszawskiego

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2021 at 5:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Dr Bogumiła Zongołłowicz, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

On the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, we present the poems of Zbigniew Jasiński: Odmawiamy! (Odpowiedź Gazowni), Sierpień, Sumienie świata, in interpretation of Bogumiła Żongołłowicz, holder of the copyright to the works of Zbigniew Jasiński.

Published 1 August 2021 at 5:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Dr Bogumiła Zongołłowicz, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022