Warsaw Uprising poems by Zbigniew Jasiński ...

Source: Muzeum Powstania Warszawskiego
Published 1 August 2021 at 5:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Dr Bogumiła Zongołłowicz, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
On the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, we present the poems of Zbigniew Jasiński: Odmawiamy! (Odpowiedź Gazowni), Sierpień, Sumienie świata, in interpretation of Bogumiła Żongołłowicz, holder of the copyright to the works of Zbigniew Jasiński.
