Wash your hands...

Wash hands with soap

Wash hands with soap ! Source: Pixabay

Published 15 March 2020 at 5:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:25pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki , Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

How to protect yourself from coronavirus?

Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video w linku powyżej 

By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.

