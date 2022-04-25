SBS Polish

We march together - Poles march on Anzac Day

Published 25 April 2022 at 4:44pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

On the 25 April, the day of national remembrance, Polish World War II veterans, their families and representatives of Polish organizations take part in the ANZAC march. It is the day they commemorate all those who fought for freedom and served and died in the war.

