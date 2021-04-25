We march together! - What Anzac means to Australian Poles?

A marcha do Anzac Day honra o serviço e a coragem de militares da Austrália e da Nova Zelândia, mas também de muitas outras origens culturais. Source: AAP
Published 25 April 2021 at 4:50pm, updated 26 April 2021 at 1:18pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
On the 25 April, the day of national remembrance, Polish World War II veterans, their families and representatives of Polish organizations take part in the ANZAC march. It is the day they commemorate Poles who fought for freedom and served and died in the war.
