Week in Poland

Published 24 September 2017 at 4:13pm, updated 24 September 2017 at 4:15pm
By Przemysław Przybylski
Przemek Przybylski, in his weekly report, talks about the assurances of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Theresa May, that Poles living in UK will be protected in Brexit.

