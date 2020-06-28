Week in Poland

A woman casts her ballot Source: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
Published 28 June 2020 at 6:00pm, updated 28 June 2020 at 6:03pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Przemek Przybylski in his weekly report from Poland talks about today's presidential election and about church proceedings regarding the molestation of a 15-year-old girl by the bishop from Cracow.
Published 28 June 2020 at 6:00pm, updated 28 June 2020 at 6:03pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share