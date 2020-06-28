Week in Poland

SBS Polish

A woman casts her ballot during the first round of Polish local elections, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014.

Source: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Published 28 June 2020 at 6:00pm, updated 28 June 2020 at 6:03pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Przemek Przybylski in his weekly report from Poland talks about today's presidential election and about church proceedings regarding the molestation of a 15-year-old girl by the bishop from Cracow.

