Week in Poland

Published 16 February 2020 at 3:40pm
By Przemek Przybylski
Przemek Przybylski, in his weekly report from Poland, talks about the 2 billions Polish Zloty , which the ruling party PiS, allocated to public broadcaster TVP, instead of funding help for cancer patients, as recommended by the senate ... and the scandalous gesture of 'PiS' MP Joanna Lichocka in the parliamentary hall.

