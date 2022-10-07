What are long- covid health problems?

Pastor Ben Thomas got COVID-19 early at the start of the pandemic. He's still suffering with breathing and heart problems two years later. Source: Getty / Getty Images/Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM
Published 7 October 2022 at 3:35pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Half a million Australians are believed to be impacted by long COVID. Experts and sufferers are urging a co-ordinated strategy to ensure there are support services in place.
Published 7 October 2022 at 3:35pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Share