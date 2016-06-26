‘What does learning a language mean to you?’

SBS has partnered with Community Languages Australia (CLA) to launch the inaugural SBS National Languages Competition from 20 June to 29 July. The exciting new initiative aims to encourage and celebrate a love of learning languages in Australia.
Students from Polish Language School Source: SBS
Young students with their parents and teachers from Polish Language School in South Melbourne recently visited SBS studio .
