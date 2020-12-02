What Else Will You Have to Give up To Survive?

Abuso de ancianos Source: Public Domain
Published 2 December 2020 at 4:35pm, updated 4 December 2020 at 4:46pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
The most controversial suggestion of the review of the Australian superannuation system is a reverse mortgage use as an addition to your pension payment. Your house is now proposed to be mortgaged out so that you can have enough money to live on when you retire, says financial advisor Michał Brandt.
