What is Sorry Day?
Published 26 May 2017 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, SBS Newsroom
Today is National Sorry Day, an Australia-wide observance day held on 26 May each year.It gives people the opportunity to show support towards healing for the Stolen Generations, their families and communities.
