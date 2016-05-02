SBS Polish

What is the small business wish list for this year's budget?

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull looks at an interactive display for a bridal dress store

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull looks at an interactive display for a bridal dress store Source: AAP

Published 2 May 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Magda Dejneka, Ricardo Goncalves
Available in other languages

Last year the federal government unveiled a $5.5 billion jobs and small business package as part of its budget. So what do small businesses want this year?

