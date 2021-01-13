SBS Polish

What will happen in 2021? Pisces

SBS Polish

Pisces

Source: Public domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2021 at 2:43pm
By Bogna Wernichowska
Source: SBS

A big chance to change for the better.

Published 13 January 2021 at 2:43pm
By Bogna Wernichowska
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022