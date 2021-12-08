What's new in Queensland - climate change impacting Great Barrier Reef

Undated University of Exeter handout photo of degraded coral reefs at Lizard Island, Northern Great Barrier Reef, Australia. Source: Press Association
Published 8 December 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 8 December 2021 at 4:57pm
By Julia Styrylska
Source: SBS
Julia Styrylska, our Queensland correspondent comments on reopening of state border, the hope for the Great Barrier Reef struggling with climate change, and an interesting initiative from one of the Gold Coast high schools aimed at combatting depression and anxiety in students.
Published 8 December 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 8 December 2021 at 4:57pm
By Julia Styrylska
Source: SBS
Share