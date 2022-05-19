SBS Polish

What's only an election promise and what's a solid offer - targeting voter parents

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese holds up a one dollar coin during his speech to the National Press Club on Day 38 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Canberra, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese holds up a one dollar coin during his speech to the National Press Club in Canberra, May 18, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 19 May 2022 at 3:25pm, updated 19 May 2022 at 3:28pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Financial advisor Michał Brandt talks about the government's maternity leave and the opposition regarding childcare program's targeting voting parents. He adds, the budget announced in an election year is often strongly shaped in terms of gaining votes and voters' support.

