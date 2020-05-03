SBS Polish

When the Covid-19 vaccine will be introduced?

SBS Polish

Izabela Milogrodzka

Izabela Milogrodzka, Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne Source: SBS

Published 3 May 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 3:46pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Izabela Milogrodzka, PhD student at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne, talks about vaccines against viruses and why it takes so long to discover and produce a vaccine.


