"Where the Crawdads Sing" movie review

Bird on fence Credit: Dave_E
Published 22 August 2022 at 6:47pm
By Ela Chylewska , Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The story of the film takes place in the mid-twentieth century in North Carolina. It tells about Kyi, who has been abandoned by her family and grows up alone in a swamp away from civilization. However, it is not what the inhabitants of the nearest town - Barkley Cove think. She is a very sensitive and intelligent girl who lacks closeness and touch of another human being.
