Which vaccine is the most effective?

University Of Washington Lab Works On COVID-19 RNA Vaccine

A scientist at Seattle's University of Washington examines the effect of a vaccine on COVID-19 cells Source: Getty Images North America

Published 3 March 2021 at 4:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Rashida Yosufzai
Most Australians will receive the AstraZeneca jab - but there are concerns about its effectiveness and how it will fare against dangerous new variants of the virus.

