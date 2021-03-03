Which vaccine is the most effective?

A scientist at Seattle's University of Washington examines the effect of a vaccine on COVID-19 cells Source: Getty Images North America
Published 3 March 2021 at 4:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS
Most Australians will receive the AstraZeneca jab - but there are concerns about its effectiveness and how it will fare against dangerous new variants of the virus.
