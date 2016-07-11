SBS Polish

Who immigrates to Australia?

Australian visa form

Australian visa form

Published 11 July 2016 at 3:58pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka
Available in other languages

Immigration, refugees and foreign workers - are all hot topics inspiring a lot of emotion and heated debates. But what the statistics say: how many people immigrate to Australia every way? We talk to lawyer Rafał Rogusz.

Information in this segment is for general interest only.

The application of laws varies widely based on the specific facts involved - and even from state to State.

 

 

 

