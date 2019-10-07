SBS Polish

Who is Ida Warhol?

SBS Polish

Ida Warhol

Source: www.lostinbooks.com.au

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2019 at 4:02pm, updated 9 October 2019 at 4:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ida Warhol has been selected as the first SOUND SYSTEM Musician in Residence. Ida's song her own music composition featured her native Polish language and exhibited her high level of musicianship, originality in sound, and ability to present the local scene with a fresh artistic perspective.

Published 7 October 2019 at 4:02pm, updated 9 October 2019 at 4:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...