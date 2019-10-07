Who is Ida Warhol?

Source: www.lostinbooks.com.au
Ida Warhol has been selected as the first SOUND SYSTEM Musician in Residence. Ida's song her own music composition featured her native Polish language and exhibited her high level of musicianship, originality in sound, and ability to present the local scene with a fresh artistic perspective.
