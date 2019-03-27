SBS Polish

Why do we need these wind turbines?

SBS Polish

why do we need these wind turbines

Wind turbines. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 3:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Part two of conversation with Radoslaw Gawlik, ecologist, politician, co-founder of the Green party in Poland, president of the Ecological Association EKO-UNIA. Also joined us in the studio Mira Stanislawska - Meysztowicz, founder of the "Nasza Ziemia" Foundation in Poland.

Published 27 March 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 3:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...