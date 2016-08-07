SBS Polish

Why do we need to participate and fully understand Census

SBS Polish

Dr.Anna Kucminska with her little patient

Dr.Anna Kucminska with her little patient

Published 7 August 2016 at 4:33pm, updated 8 August 2016 at 3:59pm
By Ewa Figiel
Presented by Ewa Figiel
SBS
Available in other languages

Census 2016 why do we need to participate and fully understand. Dr.Anna Kucminska explains what impact Census has on the services provided by the government.

Available in other languages
