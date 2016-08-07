Why do we need to participate and fully understand Census

Dr.Anna Kucminska with her little patient Source: Anna Kucminska
Published 7 August 2016 at 4:33pm, updated 8 August 2016 at 3:59pm
By Ewa Figiel
Presented by Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Census 2016 why do we need to participate and fully understand. Dr.Anna Kucminska explains what impact Census has on the services provided by the government.
Published 7 August 2016 at 4:33pm, updated 8 August 2016 at 3:59pm
By Ewa Figiel
Presented by Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share