Why was his Bristol statue toppled?

Black Lives Matter

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England. Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2020 at 4:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:15pm
By Anna Sadurska, Sonia Lal
Available in other languages

In the United Kingdom and the United States, statues linked to slavery are being toppled as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, there are demands for the same thing to happen in Australia, with monuments tied to the degradation of First Nations people to be removed.

