SBS News in Polish, 5 October 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News in Polish, 5 October 2022Play14:21SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.14MB)Published 5 October 2022 at 5:56pmBy Joanna TodiscoSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the world, by SBS Polish program.Published 5 October 2022 at 5:56pmBy Joanna TodiscoSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe grand finale of the Polish music competition PolMusicA 2022W Melbourne zakończył się konkurs muzyczny PolMusicA 2022What can hackers do with your Medicare number and should you be worried?Co grozi posiadaczom karty Medicare po ataku hakerskim na Optus?