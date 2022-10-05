SBS Polish

SBS News in Polish, 5 October 2022

SBS Polish

SBS Polish News

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2022 at 5:56pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS

The latest news from Australia and the world, by SBS Polish program.

Published 5 October 2022 at 5:56pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

polmusica 2022.jpg

The grand finale of the Polish music competition PolMusicA 2022

polmusica 2022.jpg

W Melbourne zakończył się konkurs muzyczny PolMusicA 2022

Medicare

What can hackers do with your Medicare number and should you be worried?

Medicare

Co grozi posiadaczom karty Medicare po ataku hakerskim na Optus?