SBS Polish

SBS Flash News in Polish, 13 September 2022

SBS Polish

radio_telescopes_-_polish.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2022 at 1:52pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Summary the most important news from Australia and the world by the SBS Polish.

Published 13 September 2022 at 1:52pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

radio_telescopes_-_polish.jpg

Wiadomości - SBS News Flash 13 września 2022

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Proclamation of King Charles III as Head of State in Australia.

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Proklamacja Króla Karola III jako Głowy Państwa w Australii.

Kwiatkowa Kongres.jpg

In Poland - World Congress of Polish Diaspora