SBS Flash News in Polish, 24 September 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS Flash News in Polish, 24 September 2022Play09:15SBS PolishOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.46MB)Published 24 September 2022 at 2:14pmBy Joanna Borkowska - SurucicSource: SBS Summary the most important news from Australia and the world by the SBS Polish.Published 24 September 2022 at 2:14pmBy Joanna Borkowska - SurucicSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesWiadomości - SBS News Flash 24 września 2022Radio program for Polish seniors - episode 120Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc.120The Polish Film Festival in Perth is underway