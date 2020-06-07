SBS Polish

Will the Australian economy survive during pandemic?

Tomasz Woźniak

Dr. Tomasz Woźniak, Melbourne University Source: T. Woźniak

Published 7 June 2020 at 4:45pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Dr. Tomasz Woźniak, an economist at the University of Melbourne, talks about Australian government`s stimulus packages during the coronavirus pandemic ... This is the first part of the conversation about the challenges facing the Australian economy.

