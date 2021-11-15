Winners of the PolMusicA music competition

The purpose of the PolMusicA competition is to promote music of Polish composers in Australia by engaging in the competition Australian youth up to 17 years of age.





The PolMusicA competition in its present form was organized for the second time. In 2019 for the last time and in the previous years, the competition was held as the Ewa Malewicz Music Competition.





This year's competition has been awarded in one combined instrumental category (piano, violin, cello) and in three different age categories.





Advertisement







The winners of this year's competition are:





In the age category under 11:





1 - Dillon Chan - piano





2 - Carine Suparman - violin





3 - Sophie Wang - piano





Charlie Huang - violin, special Polish Community Council of Victoria Award (and 4th place by the jury)

















In the age category from 12 to 14 years old





1 - Hannah Kim - violin





2 - Serena Zhang - piano





3 - Andi Wu - piano





Nikki Jian - piano, special award of the Polish Educational Society in Victoria (4th place in the jury)





Sebastian Banasiak-Adaji - violin, special award of the Society of Polish Culture in Victoria

















In the age category from 15 to 17 years





1st Prize was not awarded





2 - Ben Fu - piano and Xinran Zhang - piano





3 - Johnny Guo - piano















