SBS Polish

Winners of the PolMusicA music competition

SBS Polish

PolMusicA competition winners

Source: PolMusicA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2021 at 5:59pm, updated 15 November 2021 at 6:05pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

The PolMusicA music competition was held in Melbourne. The competition, organized under the patronage of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Michał Kołodziejski and the famous Australian pianist David Helfgott, offers the competition winners two main prizes Stanisław Tarczynski and the Ewa Malewicz award.

Published 15 November 2021 at 5:59pm, updated 15 November 2021 at 6:05pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The purpose of the PolMusicA competition is to promote music of Polish composers in Australia by engaging in the competition Australian youth up to 17 years of age.

The PolMusicA competition in its present form was organized for the second time. In 2019 for the last time and in the previous years, the competition was held as the Ewa Malewicz Music Competition.

This year's competition has been awarded in one combined instrumental category (piano, violin, cello) and in three different age categories.

Advertisement
 

The winners of this year's competition are:

In the age category under 11:

1 - Dillon Chan - piano

2 - Carine Suparman - violin

3 - Sophie Wang - piano

Charlie Huang - violin, special Polish Community Council of Victoria Award (and 4th place by the jury)

 

 

In the age category from 12 to 14 years old

1 - Hannah Kim - violin

2 - Serena Zhang - piano

3 - Andi Wu - piano

Nikki Jian - piano, special award of the Polish Educational Society in Victoria (4th place in the jury)

Sebastian Banasiak-Adaji - violin, special award of the Society of Polish Culture in Victoria

 

 

In the age category from 15 to 17 years

1st Prize was not awarded

2 - Ben Fu - piano and Xinran Zhang - piano

3 - Johnny Guo - piano

 

 

On behalf of the Polish Radio SBS. Congratulations to the winners of this year's PolMusicA competition.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022