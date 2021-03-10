Women's fight for equality

A group of Saudi women protesting outside the Saudi Consulate in Sydney. Source: SBS Arabic24
Published 10 March 2021 at 4:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Tanya Valko, specialist in the area of Middle Eastern & Central Asian Studies, author of bestselling books: ‘Arabska żona’ ‘Arabska córka’, ‘Arabska krew’, talks about the lives of women in the Arabic countries, their struggle for equality, and how education has become the path to their emancipation.
Published 10 March 2021 at 4:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share