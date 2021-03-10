Women's fight for equality

SBS Polish

A group of Saudi women protesting outside the Saudi Consulate in Sydney. Source: SBS Arabic24

Published 10 March 2021 at 4:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Tanya Valko, specialist in the area of Middle Eastern & Central Asian Studies, author of bestselling books: ‘Arabska żona’ ‘Arabska córka’, ‘Arabska krew’, talks about the lives of women in the Arabic countries, their struggle for equality, and how education has become the path to their emancipation.

