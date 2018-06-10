Women's Final French Open 2018

Simona Halep has finally ended her grand slam drought after winning the French Open Source: AAP
Published 10 June 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 4:17pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Highlights of the French Open, grand slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros courts in Paris. Piotr Haczek, our tennis expert, talks about the final matches of the tournament .
