SBS Polish

Women's Strike in Sydney

SBS Polish

Strajk Kobiet

Protest Down Under Source: Strajk Kobiet

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2020 at 10:02pm
Source: SBS

Sydney 8 November.

Published 8 November 2020 at 10:02pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022