Wonderland by the Hourglass Ensemble

Wonderland by Hourglass Ensemble

Source: Hourglass Ensemble

Published 31 October 2018 at 4:41pm, updated 31 October 2018 at 4:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak
This Saturday 3rd November at the Sydney Opera House. European and Australian masterworks in chamber music for flute, clarinet, violin, cello, percussion and piano, including Rachmaninoff's piano trio "Élégiaque" and the whimsical new "Lobster Tales and Turtle Soup" based on Alice in Wonderland, by Sydney composer Holly Harrison.

