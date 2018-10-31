Wonderland by the Hourglass Ensemble

Source: Hourglass Ensemble
This Saturday 3rd November at the Sydney Opera House. European and Australian masterworks in chamber music for flute, clarinet, violin, cello, percussion and piano, including Rachmaninoff's piano trio "Élégiaque" and the whimsical new "Lobster Tales and Turtle Soup" based on Alice in Wonderland, by Sydney composer Holly Harrison.
