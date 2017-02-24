SBS Polish

Workplace Penalties

Published 24 February 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By James Elton-Pym, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Fair Work Commission delivered a cut to Sunday penalty rates. Labor and the trade union movement are accusing the federal government of failing to stand up for workers

