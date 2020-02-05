SBS Polish

World is 'dangerously unprepared for global pandemic': WHO

At least two Australians have tested positive for coronavirus on board the cruise ship.

At least two Australians have tested positive for coronavirus on board the cruise ship. Source: Kydpl Kyodo

Published 5 February 2020
By Anna Sadurska, Amy Hall
Available in other languages

The World Health Organisation says a new system is needed for fighting virus outbreaks, warning the world is "dangerously unprepared for a global pandemic."

