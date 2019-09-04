WWII - 80th Anniversary Commemerative Concert

Source: SBS
By Dorota Banasiak
Poles in Sydney came to see the WWII 80th Anniversary Commemorative Concert. With performances from L'Estro Armonico String Orchestra directed by Zdzislaw Kowalik and soprano Daniela Leska, the event was organised by the Federation of Polish Associations in NSW.
By Dorota Banasiak
