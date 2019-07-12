WWII drug could prevent flu deaths

A flu immunisation needle Source: AAP /Image Sam Mooy
Published 12 July 2019 at 4:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:33pm
By Gareth Boreham, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researchers have found a drug that dates back to the second World War could help prevent flu deaths. It's a timely finding by scientists, with almost three hundred reported fatalities from the virus this year, in part down to an earlier-than-usual start to the flu season.
Published 12 July 2019 at 4:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:33pm
By Gareth Boreham, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share